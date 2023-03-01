The party of the former presidential candidate for the Cambio Radical party, Germán Vargas Lleras, filed on Tuesday, February 28, a proposal for a counter-reform to health (a statutory project to be voted by qualified majorities). Faced with this reform, which has given rise to all kinds of headaches, on March 1st the party leader explained what exactly he presented, what the main buts are and how his proposal coincides with that of the national government. Of course, he advocated maintaining the insurance system.

“We will be dismantling a system that works relatively well to launch ourselves into a chasm. A system that yes, is susceptible to improvement. We cannot advance in destroying everything and taking enormous risks. If it fails, as is now being warned, it will have a tremendous cost in lives”, was one of the most forceful messages that former candidate Vargas Lleras shared with Caracol Radio.

Likewise, although he was clear when warning that in a country like Colombia it is always necessary to introduce reforms and make adjustments, the former presidential candidate made six specific criticisms of the well-known reform, and in the context of this conversation, he shared with Caracol Radio a deeply critical look at the political career of Alejandro Gaviria, whom he said had only been making mistakes, as well as the “passive” position of Álvaro Uribe Velez.

“His passivity is surprising, it is not understood how in the face of such a change in model and the accumulation of these resignations that are announced, he does not have a much more critical position,” said Vargas Lleras.

The buts to the reform of the central government

1. Generality: “We defend the insurance system and the discussion is whether we should preserve that system that the EPS comply with today. Of course, those that do not meet the financial indicators must disappear and must do so immediately. The Health Provider Entities in the government’s proposal would be doomed to disappear, because the functions assigned to them would no longer be to maintain service networks or manage risks. In the project they are limited to fulfilling an audit task and they have never done that here in Colombia. In practice they would disappear and the risks would pass into the hands of the State.

2. Prepaid medicine: “I am terrified to think that today we have to do without what is now called prepaid medicine or complementary plans or co-payments, which is something that the government project intends to abolish. First of all, if we eliminate prepaid medicine, the state would stop receiving 1.5 billion pesos.

3. Return to social security: “I was terrified to listen to the current director of ADRES, when he clearly stated that his purpose was to return to the social security institute. We see with concern the enormous bureaucratization of the government project that it seeks and the enormous costs and inefficiency to which that would lead us.

4. Guardianships are still required: “In many cases, guardianships are still required to access the service, medication and treatment. All this must be improved and we must strive for a more sensitive, more efficient, more sustainable system; for a system that offers greater opportunities in assigning appointments, medications and treatments”.

5. Batteries with ADRES: “ADRES must be focused on its tasks of paying bills on time, having a qualified information system and adequately monitoring public resources, but it is surprising to see, as in the government project , they intend to assign all the powers to ADRES, an entity that in recent years has not even fulfilled the task of auditing, in due form, the accounts of the system”.

“And that is why billions of pesos have been dammed, which have not been paid due to lack of auditing. If the ADRES does not pay, the EPS do not receive resources and neither do the hospitals. Pretending now that ADRES becomes the health bank that orders, audits, pays and controls everything, would be a disaster”.

6. Issues in which there are coincidences: Within proposals for the reform, the former candidate referred to some coincidences between the project he presented to the one presented by the National Government, such as the reinforcement of primary health care and the strengthening of the prevention, through the figure of a family doctor.

It also coincides with the government in an initiative to dignify medical personnel, to establish the principle of not continuing to outsource this type of job. “And we agree on the advisability of strengthening public hospitals. In no less than 600 municipalities they lack adequate service. We agree on all of that.” with Infobae

Related