Home » Various help for landscape maintenance
News

Various help for landscape maintenance

by admin
Various help for landscape maintenance

You can continue for the first time. Funding for the Mössinger office from Plenum and LEV is secured for the next four and a half years. That was decided by the district council of Tübingen in March. Plenum stands for “Project of the State of Baden-Württemberg for the preservation of nature and the environment”, LEV for Landscape Preservation Association. This project has been financed by the state since 2013, which is now launching a third and last…

93% of the article is still covered.

See also  Hitmen attack in Tame leaves one dead and two injured

You may also like

Stoltenberg visit: Selenskyj demands a NATO invitation for...

LNB carries out medical brigade in San Juan...

To prison alleged perpetrators of a homicide in...

White paper movement: Two protesters freed after nearly...

Tips for commuters and students in Saarland

Next Monday a new contingent of workers will...

“My story… breaking latest news of War and...

E-mail system at Chemnitz University of Technology disrupted...

DOM carries out construction work in Tepecoyo

The United States supports exchanging debt of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy