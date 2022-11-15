Executive summary:In the face of the continuous mutation of the new coronavirus and the continuous emergence of new domestic epidemics, all localities have implemented 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work, and scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

In the face of the continuous mutation of the new coronavirus and the continuous emergence of new domestic epidemics, all localities have implemented 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work, and scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

Beijing has dynamically optimized and improved the epidemic prevention management policy for entry and return to Beijing, smoothed channels, and improved the processing time. Adhere to “one case, one discussion” for medical treatment, commuting, students, freight drivers, etc., to maximize the smooth access to medical treatment, improve commuting efficiency, and ensure market supply. Verify relevant risks in a timely manner to ensure more accurate prevention and control of imported risks.

In view of the rapid spread of the virus in this round, Henan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Chongqing and other places have implemented detailed prevention and control measures. Chongqing has established a number of inspection teams to conduct inspections in various districts. In order to ensure the supply of living materials for the citizens, a daily report system for important agricultural products is implemented, and the supply of important agricultural products is dispatched in a timely manner. Zhejiang has made every effort to provide considerate services such as purchasing daily necessities on behalf of the residents in need and accompanying the sick elderly to seek medical treatment. Jinhua City has established a team of emergency mobile grid personnel to respond to emergencies in epidemic prevention and control in a timely manner; Ningbo City has launched a new round of external personnel investigation and thorough investigation, which not only provides convenient services, but also ensures that no one is missed.

In order to speed up the implementation of the 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Shandong, Liaoning and other places have further optimized and adjusted the prevention and control measures, and comprehensively improved the accuracy and effectiveness of the epidemic prevention and control work. Harbin has improved multi-channel monitoring and early warning, paid close attention to personnel training, material reserves, actual combat drills, etc., and paid close attention to epidemic risk points such as temporary employment at construction sites, and resolutely blocked the chain of epidemic transmission. Hohhot City has achieved the same prevention of “people, objects and environment” for 19 farmers’ markets, continued to implement a 24-hour on-duty inspection system, and promoted the resumption of business operations of the closed markets at full speed.

