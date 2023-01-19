Home News Various regions have introduced the policy of “stabilizing jobs and staying workers” to accelerate the construction of major projects_Hangzhou Net
The policy of "stabilizing jobs and staying workers" has been introduced in various places, and the construction of major projects has accelerated

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 16:55

CCTV News: In order to ensure the overall stability of the employment situation during the Spring Festival and ensure the continuous production of major projects, many localities have recently introduced a number of “stabilizing jobs and staying workers” policies.

In the meeting room of the project department of the Science Fiction Museum in Chengdu Science and Technology Innovation City, some workers are queuing up to receive their monthly cash wages. In order to let everyone have a solid year, the project department will settle this month’s salary before the Spring Festival.

These builders participated in the construction of the main venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 81st World Science Fiction Convention. The tower crane rotated back and forth, and the on-site builders worked hard to catch up with the time and progress. It is planned that the main structure will be capped on January 20.

It is understood that in order to ensure the overall stability of the employment situation during the Spring Festival and ensure the continuous production of major projects, many places in Sichuan Province have introduced policies to “stabilize jobs and stay workers”. For example, Chengdu City encourages companies to distribute red envelopes for staying on the job and Chinese New Year gift packages; it implements a special campaign to eradicate wage arrears. During the Spring Festival, Chengdu’s labor security supervision and rights protection hotline and other complaint channels remain open, accepting reports and complaints 24 hours a day, and protecting migrant workers’ wages and other labor rights.

