Various scenic spots received 1.215 million tourists. During the Spring Festival, Shangcheng District of Hangzhou realized a consumption amount of 3.477 billion yuan

business news The annual custom activities in major commercial districts are full of people, all kinds of restaurants are full of seats, supermarkets are rich in promotions, and 4S stores are very lively to see and buy cars…During the Spring Festival this year, the consumer market in Shangcheng District is booming, and the cultural and tourism industry is strong. recovery, the festive atmosphere is strong and festive.

According to the monitoring data of UnionPay, during the Spring Festival, the consumption amount in Shangcheng District was 3.477 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.4%; the number of consumption transactions was 6.064 million, a year-on-year increase of 43.2%. Among them, the consumption in the Hubin business district was 300 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 96.7%; the consumption in the Qianjiang New City business district was 255 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.9%; the sales volume in Qinghefang Pedestrian Street was 40.1748 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 309.3%. Various scenic spots received 1,215,000 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 160.0%, driving the consumption scale of the tourism market to exceed 350 million yuan.

During the Spring Festival holiday, many business districts in Shangcheng seized the experiential consumption needs of citizens and tourists, and created a strong Chinese New Year flavor in an all-round way. For example, the Lakeside Business District, a national model smart business district, and trend artist Hui Wei brought the public art project “Image on the Lake”, and launched the airborne art IP “I’m Not Old”, opening the dreamy Year of the Rabbit.

In addition, Hubin Yintai in77 launched a special plan for the Spring Festival “Happy Building Bureau”, with activities such as Happy New Year Garden Party, Happy New Year Drumming, Chinese New Year Drumming Lion Dance, Happy Jazz Band, Happy God of Wealth Parade, etc.; The “Rabbit” of the city travels smoothly, and the New Year’s Rabbit installation opens the Meipai punch card, and the “Rabbit” of the Dazhanhong performs a lion dance to celebrate the New Year and welcomes the Spring Festival.

During the Spring Festival, Shangcheng introduced incentive policies and promotional discounts to fuel cultural and tourism consumption, and let the fireworks reappear in Shangcheng. The consumption in the Hubin business district was 300 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 96.7%; the Qinghefang historical district launched more than 10 special promotions represented by Hu Qingyu Hall, Fang Huichun Hall, Zhu Bingren Copper, etc., driving consumption of 40.1748 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of over 3 times.

Not only that, relying on the unique advantages of Song Yun culture and the golden signboard of the province’s night economy model city, Shangcheng fully develops the night consumption scene integrating business, culture and tourism. During the Spring Festival, Shangcheng District achieved 812 million yuan in nighttime consumption, a year-on-year increase of 43.9%; the number of nighttime consumption was 1.6974 million, a year-on-year increase of 45.6%. It is worth mentioning that during the Spring Festival, the catering industry ushered in an unusually hot consumption boom. According to the monitoring data of the two-dimensional fire platform, during the Spring Festival, the key catering enterprises in Shangcheng achieved a turnover of 16.9839 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 50.6%; achieved a passenger flow of 164,000 Person-times, a year-on-year increase of 62.6%.

Driven by the Shangcheng District’s auto consumption subsidy policy in the spring of 2023, Shangcheng’s auto consumption will usher in a “small upsurge”, and the auto consumption market will start hot. Since January 5, key auto dealerships have achieved sales of 539 million yuan.