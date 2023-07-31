Various wild species recovered south of Huila

Authorities managed to rescue several native species that were in captivity in the south of the department.

Among the species recovered are three tortoises, a macaw, a parrot, a bluebird and three toches, all of them valuable specimens of the region’s rich biodiversity. These exotic animals had been subjected to the sad reality of captivity, but thanks to the quick and determined action of the authorities, they now have a new opportunity to return to their natural habitat.

The joint work between the group of Carabineros and personnel from the Alto Magdalena Regional Autonomous Corporation (CAM) and DAMA officials from the municipal mayor’s office has been essential to carry out these rescue operations. The control posts established in coordination with these entities have been key to detecting and seizing these wild species, thus preventing their illegal trade and contributing to their conservation.

The rescues were carried out both in the Archaeological Park sector and in other areas in the south of the department of Huila, where the natural wealth is amazing but also faces threats due to human activity.

Colonel Henry Muñoz, commander in charge of the Huila Police Department, made an urgent call to citizens to collaborate with the protection of wildlife. “These little animals only deserve to be in their natural habitat,” said the colonel, emphasizing the importance of respecting and protecting the life of these species, which are an invaluable treasure for the ecosystem.

Authorities reiterate the call and point out that each individual, institution and community can contribute significantly to the well-being of these vulnerable species, denouncing illegal trafficking and avoiding keeping them in captivity.