Vasseur explains the challenges of finding talent for Ferrari

Vasseur explains the talent search challenges that Ferrari is facing. Due to the duration of the suspension provided for in the company’s contracts Formula 1, it will be many years before key figures join the team. Scuderia Ferrari Director Frederic Vasseur has outlined the challenges of finding new members for the team as he seeks to return it to success.

Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto at the start of the season and has endured a difficult start due to the erratic SF-23, which has proven difficult for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to drive.

Additionally, several key members of staff have left the team, including Head of Vehicle Concept, David Sanchez, who has moved to McLaren, and Sporting Director, Laurent Mekies, who has moved to AlphaTauri. The team has been on a recruitment drive since the departure of these members, but the process has proven to be long and complex.

Vasseur: “Recruiting-wise, we are already in negotiations,” he said.

“This is a very long process and, as a result, some people will join the team in a few months.

“However, we have anticipated that some people will start working at the company on January 1, 2024, others in July 2024, and some in early 2025.

“It’s a long-term process and, in a way, it can be frustrating because it feels like you’re working for two or three years from now.”

