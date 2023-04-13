Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzagainst all initial expectations, have collected a total of 26 measly points since the start of the championship in the first three rounds held in Sakhir, Jeddah e Melbourne. On the other hand, the reigning world champions Red Bull I’m already at 123 points with Verstappen e Perez which seem already directed towards the final objective. Ferrari continues to deal with its many problems regarding reliability and a car “eat” tires, without ever finding a way out.

It’s amazing how much things have changed compared to a year ago, especially for Charles Leclerc who is now already thinking about finishing a race, a rather difficult goal for his SF-23.

Vasseur He said he’s not surprised his pilot is furious: “I have no doubts about Charles’ motivation. The start of the season wasn’t the best, with a retirement in Bahrain and a penalty in Jeddah, followed by a retirement in Melbourne. That wasn’t the plan, but the motivation is still there. My relationship with Charles is good and this won’t affect his mood. Of course, the frustration is still there when you interview a rider shortly after the race. The most important thing for me is that everyone stays motivated, everyone is on the same page and everyone supports the team. Sainz, for example, immediately returned to the simulator after the Australian GP and Charles will have his turn a week later. So it won’t be for lack of motivation. The results are obviously not what we expected, but everyone understands that.”

“The mood in the team is incredibly good, more than good”

The team principal of Maranello Frederic Vasseur he also underlined the union in force within the Scuderia which must lead Ferrari to emerge from this crisis, citing the current relationship also with the top management on which he expressed a positive opinion.

“The mood in the team is more than good for the level of results we have – said Vasseur, quoted by Autosport – I think everyone is very motivated, very focused. The pilots support us a lot. The relationship with John (Elkann) and Benedetto (Vigna) is very positive. We certainly don’t have the results we expect, but we are all working together to improve the situation.”