Frédéric Vasseur confirmed that Ferrari will continue to develop the SF-23 without changing its aerodynamic philosophy.

The 2023 season of F1 it started as worse it could not for the Ferrari. Despite the excitement of winter, the SF-23 he has so far represented the fourth force on the grid, behind the uncatchable Red Bullsurprisingly Aston Martin and disappointing Mercedes. After two difficult weekends in Bahrain ed Saudi Arabia, the Rossa recovered slightly in Melbourne, where it was the riders who cost her a double zero which hurts the standings a lot. However, this has not stopped the rumors of a revolution of the project in mid-season, despite the limitations of the budget cap and restrictions on test at the factory. To exclude a change of philosophy of the car, he thought about it Frederic Vasseurwho explained very clearly what will be the pace of developments that the Scuderia from Maranello will introduce on the SF-23.





These are the words of the French manager, quoted by Motorsport.com: “We will not change the aerodynamic concept of the SF-23. We have a number of updates planned – they won’t come to Bakubecause we have a specific aerodynamic package for the characteristics of the circuit and there is Sprint Race, which makes everything more complex. However, we will bring something new to Miami, Imola and then Barcelona, while in Monaco there will be no updates. We are following this plan. We have made some changes in terms of balance and handling of the car, which went much better in Melbourne, so we will continue on this path. We will not introduce one version-Bbut we will continue to develop this car trying to improve it a lot”.

“Redesigning a car from scratch during the season…” Vasseur continued. “…it’s not impossible, but it’s very difficult due to the budget cap and the restrictions on wind tunnel testing. For our part, we believe and hope that we are following the right path to still have a lot potential of development for this machine. This means that if we manage to earn points load with the developments and to find better balance and stability, it makes sense to continue in this direction. Before the start of the season, a development plan is always drawn up, which then has to be adapted according to the circumstances, the competitiveness and the behavior of the single-seater. We reacted very quickly: we introduced good upgrades in Melbourne and will continue to do so. We can try to speed up the pace of development, but we can’t completely change the program and change direction after three races.”

Vasseur concluded by speaking of the possibility that Ferrari will choose to change its philosophy with the project 2024: “The real question is the budget cap and, therefore, if there is a desire to reuse certain parts, such as the components of the change o to shell, also in the following season. We must evaluate with an eye on the spending limit. I think that thanks to our strategy we have good developments planned, and later in the season we will see if we continue to improve this philosophy step by step or if we have to change direction completely. It’s something we’ll talk about much later on.”