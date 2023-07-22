VAT and income withholdings are eliminated for Rimpe taxpayers

TAX. –

The recent approval of the reforms to the Law for the Strengthening of the Family Economy also generated changes for the Simplified Regime for Entrepreneurs and Popular Businesses (Rimpe).

With its application, taxpayers of this regime will no longer have VAT and income withholdings, under some conditions.

In a statement, the Internal Revenue Service (SRI) explained that income and VAT withholding will be eliminated for all payments by debit or credit card and other electronic means of payment. In the other ways of paying values ​​to entrepreneurs, such as cash, there will be withholdings according to the percentages established by the SRI.

This seeks to improve the cash flow of entrepreneurs and popular businesses, as well as lower their costs and promote digital payment methods. This is due to the fact that transfers of ownership of movable property of a tangible nature, rights and the provision of services made by such taxpayers are taxed at a 0% rate.

The changes apply since June 20, 2023, when the tax reform was published in the Official Gazette, after the favorable report of the Constitutional Court on the eight changes proposed for taxpayers from the Presidency of the Republic.

The tax reform establishes that 340,000 businesses with annual sales of less than USD 2,500 will be free from the payment of Income Tax. Meanwhile, businesses with sales of between USD 2,501 and USD 20,000 per year will pay a single progressive Income Tax of between USD 5 and USD 60 per year. /The Telegraph.