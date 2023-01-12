Useful links

Exclusive Norms & Tributes Plus content Exclusive Norms & Tributes Plus content

The experimentation period of pre-compiled VAT has been extended to operations carried out in 2023 and the number of recipients of VAT documents processed by the financial administration has been expanded.

The measure

Provision 9652/2023 of 12 January 2023 published on the website of the Revenue Agency and signed by the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini, establishes that, starting from the operations carried out in the last quarter of 2022, the drafts of the VAT documents (registers and communications of periodicals), …