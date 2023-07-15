Vatican, Bishop of Shanghai, China officially approved in 3 months

“Accepting China’s unilateral appointment for the cause”

[로마=AP/뉴시스]According to the Associated Press on the 15th (local time), the Holy See announced that Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Sun as the Bishop of Shanghai. Pictured is Pope Francis during his weekly audience in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican. 2023.07.15.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choi Hyeon-ho = The Vatican officially recognized Shanghai Catholic Bishop Shen Bin, who was unilaterally appointed by China, within three months.

According to the Associated Press on the 15th (local time), the Holy See announced that Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Sun as the Bishop of Shanghai.

Earlier, the Vatican said it had learned about the appointment of a Catholic bishop in Shanghai through a media report in April of this year. The Chinese government appointed Bishop Sun on its own without communication with the Vatican.

Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said Pope Francis had decided to accept China‘s unilateral appointment for the greater good.

However, it was mentioned that China violated the principle of cooperation between the Holy See and China regarding the appointment of bishops agreed in 2018. He added that he hopes future appointments will be made in accordance with the content and spirit of the agreement.

Since 1951, when foreign priests were expelled from China, the Holy See and China have not had normal relations. The Vatican has been trying to reduce friction with China over the appointment of bishops in recent years.

After the collapse of relations between China and the Vatican, Catholics in China are said to have been divided between the state-led Patriotic Catholic Association and those following the pope.

It is estimated that there are between 6 and 12 million Catholics in China.

