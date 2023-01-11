Home News Vatican, Cardinal Mueller: I am absolutely against a resignation by Pope Francis
Vatican, Cardinal Mueller: I am absolutely against a resignation by Pope Francis

The cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller he said he was “absolutely against a resignation by Pope Francis” and defined Benedict XVI’s resignation in 2013 as a decision that had not been “considered clearly and dogmatically and canonically”.

The 75-year-old German cardinal, nominated by Joseph Ratzinger prefect of the congregation for the Doctrine of the faith and retired from Jorge Mario Bergogliospoke at the presentation of a book on the “pontifical renunciation in history and in canon law” (“Pope, no longer pope”, Viella editore), hosted by the Dante Alighieri society.

