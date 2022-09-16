Listen to the audio version of the article

The Pope speaks (of China). And Beijing responds. Dialogue at a distance, but also close. A political-religious history that from the break in diplomatic relations with the Holy See decided by Mao in 1951 reaches today, amidst ups and downs, persecutions and timid steps of dialogue. Which in recent days have returned to the fore.

The Pope is in the capital of Kazakhstan for a congress of religious leaders, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, too, was in Nur-Sultan for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation organization, a sort of Asian NATO. But they do not see each other (at least as far as we know), a possible meeting who knows if there will ever be. The Pope says: “I am ready to go to China“, a statement made on the outbound flight. And Beijing (it was not taken for granted) replies: China “appreciates the benevolence and cordiality of Francis and will continue to communicate with the Vatican”, ensuring “readiness for dialogue and cooperation”, said the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Mao Ning.

The first message for a trip to China as early as 2014

It is not the first time that he has said this: «Do I want to go to China? But sure: tomorrow! ” he had already replied on 18 August 2014 – recalls the Fides agency – on his return from Seoul: «We respect the Chinese people; only, the Church asks for freedom for her mission, for her work; no other conditions “. Much has happened since then: in 2018, at the end of a long negotiation led by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the “pivot” for many years of relations with Beijing, a two-year agreement was signed on the appointment of bishops. The protocol, which remained secret, has already been renewed once in 2020, a decision that saw very strong opposition from the Trump administration, so much so that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came to Rome practically for this purpose, and of course he was not received by the Pope. Behind this initiative certainly also the ultra-conservative American Catholic world – the one who is now attacking the Pope on the subject of communion in Biden, the “pro-choice” Catholic president on abortion – which in these circumstances is united with the republican economic power and the financial centers close to the military world.

The diplomatic negotiation managed by Cardinal Parolin

The Pope says the agreement «Okay. The one who carries out this agreement is Cardinal Parolin who is the best diplomat of the Holy See, a man of high diplomatic level. And he knows how to move, he is a man of dialogue, and he talks with the Chinese authorities. I believe that the commission that he chairs has done everything to carry on and look for a way out and they have found it. And Parolin – who as undersecretary for foreign affairs of the Holy See, already in 2007 with Benedict XVI, was the protagonist in the famous Letter to Chinese Catholics, which marked the beginning of a turning point after decades of closures and persecutions (however, continued for a long time to come ) – discreetly comments: “When dealing with someone you must always start by recognizing his good faith otherwise the negotiation makes no sense”: the cardinal said he was convinced that the Agreement with China – to ensure that all the bishops are in communion with the Pope, fully Chinese and fully Catholic – be renewed. A few days ago the delegations of the two states met in Tianjin to talk about the second renewal of the agreement, even if the coincidence with the imminent XX Congress of the CCP, which will confirm Xi for another five years: many observers believe it unlikely that the announcement on the renewal of the agreement to take place simultaneously with the congress, which redraws the internal balance of Chinese power.

The assembly of the Patriotic Association (organ of the CCP) in Wuhan

The renewal of the agreement was not discussed in August in Wuhan instead at the National Assembly of the Patriotic Association, an emanation of the Communist Party born in 1957 to keep Catholics under control (those faithful to Rome for years have been part of the persecuted “church underground “). At the same time, the assembly of the Chinese Bishops’ Conference was held, even the one not recognized by Rome. Well, at the top of both organizations two bishops were “elected” in full and public communion with the Pope. In short, a timid signal of progressive pacification was launched. Since the agreement was signed according to the new shared procedures (which however remain secret) six bishops have been appointed – even the first two had already been previously approved by the Holy See – and three underground bishops have been recognized and regularized according to standards.