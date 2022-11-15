Home News Vatican, the Christmas tree pie: donated by Abruzzo but in reality it is in Molise
Vatican, the Christmas tree pie: donated by Abruzzo but in reality it is in Molise

Almost everything was ready: the Pope’s tree selected for months, viewed by the Vatican gardeners, fenced and harnessed to be cut and transported to St. Peter’s Square for Christmas 2022. It is a pity that the Rosello fir, Chieti, Abruzzo, was not by Rosello. But from Agnone, Isernia, Molise. And if there are all the authorizations for the plant that the small municipality wanted to donate to the Vatican for 12 years, for the real one, just beyond the regional border, there is no trace.

