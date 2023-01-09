Listen to the audio version of the article

The Pope surprises, as always. And he receives in audience Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, for twenty years personal secretary of Benedict XVI and for a virtual week the head of the opposition to Francis. The German monsignor, holder of the office of archbishop conferred by Ratzinger on the eve of his resignation ten years ago, just died Benedict released excerpts from his book (it will be in bookshops on the 12th) with the coffin still open in which he attacks Francis and other high prelates of Curia, triggering strong controversies and fueling conspiracy scenarios of all kinds. A meeting therefore that comes at a delicate moment, above all for the future of Gaenswein, who is still formally Prefect of the Papal Household (this position was also conferred on him on the eve of his resignation) but from which he was completely dismissed three years ago.

Attacks also from interviews released before Benedict’s death

In the forthcoming book («Nothing but the truth», written with the journalist Saverio Gaeta, Edizioni Piemme) whose previews were released on the day of Ratzinger’s funeral, he retraces his practically non-existent relationship with Francesco, who would “halved” in his office: «He looked at me with a serious expression and said surprisingly: “From now on, stay at home. Accompany Benedetto, who needs you, and act as a shield”. I was shocked and speechless. When I tried to reply, he closed the conversation abruptly: “You remain prefect, but from tomorrow you won’t go back to work”. I resignedly replied: “I can’t understand it, I don’t accept it humanly, but I adapt only in obedience”. And he replied: “My personal experience is that ‘accepting in obedience’ is a good thing”. I went back to the Monastery and told it to Benedetto, who commented ironically: “It seems that Pope Francis no longer trusts me and wants you to be my guardian!”».

The fate of the former secretary, not well regarded in Germany, has been suspended

But the monsignor has also attacked the Pope on other occasions. In an interview with Die Tagespot – released well before his death, like the other press appearances in recent days, with the exception of the one on Vatican News, the official portal of the Holy See – Ganswein said in recent days that the squeeze operated by Bergoglio on the Latin mass would have been a pain for Ratzinger. And Francesco has, in some way, responded to Georg’s accusations. «Gossip is a lethal weapon, it kills, it kills love, it kills society, it kills brotherhood. Let us ask ourselves: am I a person who divides or a person who shares?” he wondered. In short, an indirect reply, but now the face-to-face has arrived. Now the ecclesiastical fate of Benedict’s former historical secretary is awaited. In recent days, the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, Monsignor Georg Bätzing, cut it short: “It depends on the person concerned and on who takes these decisions in the Vatican Curia”. In Germany, the homeland of a mostly progressive church, he is not welcome. We will see.