The last two kilometers, up to the Colletto di Bossola, are already impassable. “It should be paved, but the money is not enough.” The protest of the margari

VALCHIUSA

“If violent storms such as those of a few days ago were to repeat themselves, the last two kilometers of the road that goes from Inverso to Colletto di Bossola would risk being swept away completely”. The deputy mayor of Valchiusa, Guido Zenerino, does not mince words when faced with the damage caused by bad weather to the terminal part of the road connection between the hamlet and the Colletto, completed in 1980 and only later, partially asphalted.

No cars

At the present time, having left the asphalt, it is practically impossible to continue except with an off-road vehicle or a tractor. Venturing by car would in fact risk seriously damaging the means of transport. More than a road, the dirt track that ends at 1,300 meters at Colletto now looks like a stream, from where the agrosilvopastoral tracks branch off and lead to the Moriondo and Giasetto pastures, also in poor condition, owned by the Municipality of Val di Chy. «The Colletto road is now an old story, which over time has been subjected to more maintenance interventions that have never been decisive and for this very reason ineffective. The only solution would still be that of the asphalting of the final stretch of the road connection. Unfortunately, given our current economic resources, we are unable to deal with the financial commitment that the intervention would require ”, the administrators of the Municipalities of Valchiusa, Val di Chy and Vistrorio say in unison. For the latter two, the Colletto road also represents an approach path to their administrative islands in the area.

The missed opportunity

Michele Gedda, mayor of Val di Chy explains: “And to think that five years ago, we had access to a regional contribution of 300 thousand euros to which another 60 thousand of co-financing by the Municipalities of Alice, Pecco, Lugnacco had been added , Vistrorio, Trausella and Vico, for a structural intervention on that stretch of road. The fact is that the project provided for the modification of the radius of the curves present on the route, even if it were a freeway traveled by trucks or trucks. And so everything is shipwrecked, due to the usual, obtuse bureaucracy that paralyzes the public administration ”.

The voice of those who use it

And the margari who, to access the mountain pastures, walk along the Colletto road protest: “We can’t take it anymore, it is useless for the politicians on duty to keep filling their mouths with phrases such as” The margari are the sentinels of the territory and their presence reduces hydrogeological risks “. It is incredible that in a country like ours where the speco of public money triumphs, those who derive subsistence from the mountains find themselves forced to operate in similar conditions », they argue.