Vaupés, the land where we are not needed

The invitation was made to me by Wildlife Works, an organization that works for the conservation of forests around the world in alliance with the ethnic communities that inhabit them. There was nothing else to think about, I was inside.

A few weeks later, I went to one of the domestic flight terminals at the El Dorado airport in Bogotá, together with the Wildlife Works team, to take a flight to Mitú, the capital of the department of Vaupés, on the only airline that covers that route in the country. After many hours of delay and not knowing if we were going to be able to travel, we were finally able to start our journey. Once in Mitú, the only way to get to our destination was by plane, a type of winged taxi, not at all modern, that would take us to Yapú and Tapurucuara, the territories where Wildlife Works had meetings with members of the AATIS (Associations of Indigenous Authorities of the Amazon) to hold planning and training sessions.

In a matter of minutes we were already flying over the lush jungle of Vaupés, and what I saw from my window left me speechless. Being able to contemplate the immensity and majesty of that vast thickness was just a harbinger of the paradise that awaited us.

The projects that Wildlife Works has around the world seek to reduce the impact of climate change and stop carbon emissions by avoiding the deforestation of forests: these ecosystems are one of the main carbon sinks on the planet. With the sale of carbon certificates, the communities manage to develop and carry out sustainable economic activities that are consistent with their goals, their life plan and the conservation of biodiversity.

The first thing that struck me is that the members of Wildlife Works always treated the representatives of the indigenous associations as their “partners”. Their purpose is not to do favors or help them eventually, they are creating projects that are effective and sustainable over time, giving voice and decision-making power to those who really know their territories.

When they told me about the project, and despite having been involved in social initiatives for years, I immediately thought of meeting vulnerable populations, surely in a state of poverty and inequality. My prejudices and my white savior complex led me to believe that this breaking latest news was going to deal with how difficult reality is in such remote communities, but the lesson that I had to take from this trip came very soon.

The temperature exceeded 35 degrees, which led me to quickly locate the nearest water source, which I would go to several times a day throughout my stay, and it was there that I began to capture the scenes that would repeat themselves over and over again. time in my photos and in my memory.

I see a girl of about 10 years old coming out of her house, on the other side of the river. She gets into one of the three canoes that minutes before seemed so photogenic to me and she begins to row towards the opposite shore, while I watch her I realize that her oars are slippers Crocs that someone surely bought for him on a trip to Mitú, the nearest city. I am fascinated with the simplicity and beauty of the moment.

A few meters away there are some children who start to swim between shouts and songs. There is a woman and her baby, who patiently accompanies her to wash the family’s clothes on the shore, all adorned by a stampede of butterflies, which are part of the largest flock of the yellow species that exists in the country. .

There the river is everything, in the river childhood, motherhood, community happen. At their side, the wisdom of the past is preserved and hope for the future is born, which they are building with a lot of collective effort.

After recovering from the beauty of those images, I had time to talk with several members of the community to bring me new surprises. In gender issues, for example, housework and care are equally divided and shared.

We also visited the regional school, a building with spacious facilities that are friendly to the environment, and which has different programs that promote, among others, art and the acquisition of new languages. For this, it even has a boarding area to accommodate students from the most withdrawn communities and who do not have the option of commuting every day.

Regarding the distribution of the infrastructure of the place, it could not be more orderly and harmonious with the natural environment. All planned and built around the spaces where the community is forged. In the center of the place are the maloca (the place where ceremonies and cultural events are held), soccer and volleyball fields, and what was left of a Catholic church that never had much of an impact within their customs.

They cut down trees, yes, but just a few meters to be able to have their “chagra”, the place where they plant only what is just and necessary for their food and to exchange with other families.

Apparently everything was working and the peace that was breathed in the whole place was enough to generate a certain envy in me. I ran out of story to tell, at least the one I had preconceived. I understood that the real problem is that they have plenty of everything we generate. They have plenty of our pollution, our addiction to unbridled consumption, our development measures and all the technological progress without which we no longer conceive of our daily lives.

What is development? What is it that we chase so much? Why did we convince ourselves that leading a hectic life in a big city is progress? Why does the imaginary of success and happiness come from a system that only represents the north of the continent?

The Royal Spanish Academy defines development as “the progressive evolution of an economy towards better living standards”.

So the argument turned around and I began to wonder if true development wasn’t there, in that land where they don’t need anything. All of these are territories that still exist outside of endless accumulation and excessive rhythm, they are communities that survive despite us.

Until a few months ago, a Wi-Fi network was activated in the center of town, there is only one refrigerator, but many DirecTV antennas, and there are no large buildings or wide roads. They have it all. They don’t need us, they don’t need our globalization, our technology, our innovative concepts or the courses to be better leaders.

So what do they require of us? Mainly, awareness, transformation and economic repair on the part of the industries and the people who inhabit the big cities, who are the ones that are generating the irreversible degeneration of their territories. In addition to that, timely access to medical care and means of transportation that reduce travel times and costs.

And why did we go there, why take the trouble to get to a place so remote and difficult to access?

Because they are the ones who are repairing what we damaged, the protectors of the forest and its resources, they are the ones who have all the knowledge of the territory and who at Wildlife Works have discovered a sustainable conservation model, which thinks of communities as the center of the solution, looking for new economic, social and environmental alternatives applicable to the reality of Latin America, contributing all their ancestral knowledge, training and acquiring new methods and tools to protect the land and manage it better.

They don’t need anything from us, just that we take part in this environmental reparation and that we reduce the negative impact that we cause to the planet that they know how to protect. The lands where they don’t need us are the only ones capable of saving us from the disaster we create.