Vaxcyte to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss Results from Phase 2 Study of its 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate in Adults Aged 65 and Older and Full Six-Month Safety Data from Both Adult Phase 2 Studies
SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the
consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call tomorrow, April 17, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from the Phase 2 study of
VAX-24, the Company’s lead, broad-spectrum 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate, in adults aged 65 and older and full six-month safety data from both adult Phase 2 studies.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800)-267-6316 (domestic) or (203)-518-9783 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX0417. A live webcast of the conference call will also
be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at www.vaxcyte.com.
After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for 30 days.

