Vaxcyte to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss Results from Phase 2 Study of its 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate in Adults Aged 65 and Older and Full Six-Month Safety Data from Both Adult Phase 2 Studies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the

consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call tomorrow, April 17, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from the Phase 2 study of

VAX-24, the Company’s lead, broad-spectrum 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate, in adults aged 65 and older and full six-month safety data from both adult Phase 2 studies.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800)-267-6316 (domestic) or (203)-518-9783 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX0417. A live webcast of the conference call will also

be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at www.vaxcyte.com .

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for 30 days.