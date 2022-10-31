Home News Vazzola: farewell to Carlo Milanese, killed by cancer at the age of 57
News

Vazzola: farewell to Carlo Milanese, killed by cancer at the age of 57

by admin
Vazzola: farewell to Carlo Milanese, killed by cancer at the age of 57

Carlo Milanese passed away on Friday at Ca ‘Foncello at the age of 57. He had been suffering from cancer for about 7 months. He had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but unfortunately the disease led to his death.

His wife Angela reports that her husband was “the good giant”: «Carlo was humble, simple, with many friends who knew him and who loved him. He has always worked as a truck driver from a young age, when he obtained his truck license during his military service. He had started working for some companies in the trucking sector. About twenty years ago he started his own business and became a hauler craftsman. He mainly transported bathroom furniture and fittings and traveled a bit all over Italy. He left on Sunday evening and worked until Friday evening. For him, work was everything ».

Carlo leaves his wife Angela, twin daughters Rebecca and Rachel aged 19, his brother Luigino with other relatives and friends. The funeral will be officiated today at 3 pm in the church of Vazzola.

See also  Wednesday the last farewell to Alessandra, the teacher who died at 34: "He couldn't wait to see his students and get back to work"

You may also like

Galeazzo Bignami Deputy Minister of Infrastructure: still controversy...

Rider died in Florence, the driver who hit...

Father and daughter take an old path and...

Great Dane, fire in the disused building: child’s...

Here is the list of undersecretaries: Sgarbi alla...

Sensitive moment!As soon as Wang Yi left, Xi...

The Halloween Witches Who Cursed Wall Street –...

Montalenghe, fatal battle on the road to Foglizzo

Under-secretaries of the Meloni government: here is the...

Finance seizes 600,000 fake “Made in Italy” shoes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy