Carlo Milanese passed away on Friday at Ca ‘Foncello at the age of 57. He had been suffering from cancer for about 7 months. He had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but unfortunately the disease led to his death.

His wife Angela reports that her husband was “the good giant”: «Carlo was humble, simple, with many friends who knew him and who loved him. He has always worked as a truck driver from a young age, when he obtained his truck license during his military service. He had started working for some companies in the trucking sector. About twenty years ago he started his own business and became a hauler craftsman. He mainly transported bathroom furniture and fittings and traveled a bit all over Italy. He left on Sunday evening and worked until Friday evening. For him, work was everything ».

Carlo leaves his wife Angela, twin daughters Rebecca and Rachel aged 19, his brother Luigino with other relatives and friends. The funeral will be officiated today at 3 pm in the church of Vazzola.