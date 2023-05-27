VDK President calls for more support for caring relatives

The social association VdK does not consider the reforms in care passed by the Bundestag to be sufficient. The planned increase in the care allowance for people who are cared for in their own home does not even compensate for inflation, said VdK President Verena Bentele on Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Around 80 percent of those in need of care would be cared for in their own homes, but they and their families still did not receive enough support, criticized Bentele. “It really annoys me immensely,” said the VdK president in the interview that was to be broadcast on Saturday morning.

In order to mobilize additional money for long-term care insurance, the federal government must not only increase the contributions to long-term care insurance, but also provide more tax funds, the VdK boss demanded. A reform of the inheritance tax and a reintroduction of the wealth tax could serve this purpose.

The traffic light coalition brought its first reforms in care through the Bundestag on Friday. The insurance premium is increasing, the services in outpatient and inpatient care are to be improved. The opposition criticized the reform as insufficient. From 2024, the nursing allowance and the assumption of costs for nursing service assignments will increase by five percent. The nursing allowance had not been increased since 2017.