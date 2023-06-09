Home » Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be
payable on June 29, 2023 to holders of record as of June 20, 2023.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company’s website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

The Vector Group Stock currently trades with a fall of -2,77 % to 12,64USD on the NYSE stock
exchange.

