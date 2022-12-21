Vega C, the rocket with an Italian heart, has failed its first commercial flight. Two and a half minutes after taking off from the launch pad of the European spaceport in French Guiana, something went wrong, the carrier deviated from its trajectory and the mission was lost in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean just before 3 in the morning, hour Italian. The new vector, built by Avio for the most part in Colleferro, near Rome, and which had successfully debuted in July, failed to bring into orbit the two satellites of the French constellation Pleiades Neo for Earth observation.



The moments in which Vega Csi’s trajectory deviates from the “nominal” one, losing altitude

The problem after take off

The official communication from Arianespace speaks of an anomaly that occurred 2 minutes and 27 seconds after take-off, immediately after the separation of the first stage of the rocket. The second stage, the Zefiro 40, suffered an anomaly, “underpressure”, as defined by the managing director of Arianespace, Stéphane Israël: “After take-off and a nominal firing of the P120c, the first stage of the Vega, a lower pressure was observed (at the expected levels ed) of the Zefiro 40, which is the second stage of the Vega and afterwards we observed a deviation from the trajectory and a very important anomaly and unfortunately the mission was lost. I want to offer my deepest apologies to our customers Pleiades Neo and Airbus Defense and space for the failure tonight. Now all of us, with our partners, will have to work to understand why the Zefiro 40 did not work properly”.

In the video, the graphics of the flight show how the actual trajectory begins to deviate significantly from the “nominal” expected one, after about 3 minutes and 40 seconds. Losing altitude faster and faster until the telemetry itself disappears. The two satellites are therefore lost.

The launch was initially scheduled for November 24, but was postponed due to “defective equipment that needs to be replaced on the launcher”. It is not clear whether it concerns the second stage of the rocket, the one that suffered the anomaly. Arianespace, l The company that markets Vega C flights has called a press briefing at 4 pm Italian time.

The hopes of the maiden flight

Vega C, a more powerful and versatile vector than its predecessor Vega, had performed its maiden flight in July, and had been a success, with the transport into orbit of the Italian Space Agency’s Lares 2 scientific experiment and 6 cubesats. This was its first commercial mission, i.e. transport service to orbit purchased from a customer, in this case Airbus Defense and space.