The girls initially followed their mother’s lifestyle, but wanted to go back to eating meat.

In the United Kingdom, a vegan woman forces her two daughters to buy the meat they want to eat with their own money.

Luana Ribeira, who lives in Wales, is a vegan woman with two daughters: Seren (13) and Ellie (12). When the girls were younger they followed the same lifestyle as their mother, but for some time they wanted to eat meat again.

The woman told the story to the newspaper ‘Newsweek’. She affirmed that she has no problem with her daughters making their own decisions and doing what they consider to be best for them, but at the same time she made it clear that she is not in her plans to contribute to the industries meat and dairy.

“I don’t want to contribute to the meat or dairy industries, so the commitment was that they would buy it (the meat) with their own money,” he stressed.

“Being vegan is very important to me,” added the woman, “and it was a struggle to accept the fact that my daughters no longer wanted to be vegan, but it is their bodies and their beliefs.”

Ribeira stated that the decision made by the girls was as a result of an episode they experienced at school. According to her, her daughters suddenly found themselves surrounded by other children who were not vegan and felt they were missing out on something.

The woman told ‘Newsweek’ that the girls receive £80 a month and the ‘arrangement’ they reached is for half of that amount to be used to buy non-vegan products.

Ribeira pointed out that her daughters can get more money if they do certain household chores.