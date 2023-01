It’s not at all strange to feel a bit vegan in Milan, and browse among the rising trends, which is the ritual at the beginning of the year. The occasion is Veganuary (union of vegan and January), a movement that has almost reached the ten-year milestone, which elects January as a vegan month. Launched by two Londoners in 2014 and now widespread throughout the world, it proposes observing a plant-based diet throughout January.