Vegetables and fruits through the roof in Santa Marta!

Sellers and buyers are desperate for the increase in family basket products.

The prices of food for daily consumption are through the roof in Santa Marta. The inhabitants assure that every day it is more difficult to acquire the majority of important products among the fruits and vegetables that are necessary for the feeding of the samariums.

In dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, the vegetable merchant José Calderón, a worker at the Santa Marta Public Market, explained the increase in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the potato package has an excessive price of 75,000 pesos and explained that due to the constant increases people do not usually buy the products and some are lost.

He also stated that “we have to sell a pound of red onion at 4,000 to avoid losses, garlic maintains a price of 7,000 pesos, which implies an excessive increase in these products.”

Likewise, the fruit merchant Luis Palomino added that products such as the Green Guineo are experiencing a considerable increase, selling only five for 2,000, the fruit that remains on the margin of the increase is the Guava, being the most purchased.

The increase that some products already present is up to 200 percent, which is very difficult for a citizen of strata one, two or three to pay, currently eating bananas and bananas is a luxury in Santa Marta.