Vehicle caught on fire in the name of a councilor’s daughter, in El Carmen

A Kia Sorento vehicle caught fire at the Las Delicias site, belonging to Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, near the border with El Carmen, province of manabí.

The event occurred on the night of this Friday, July 7, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m.

In videos circulating on social networks, the car is seen off the road, near the fence of a property, burning in flames.

Up to the site moved the Fire brigade of El Carmen to put out the flames.

No injured people were reported, and the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas Police are investigating whether it was an electrical failure that caused the fire or a possible attack.

The vehicle is in the name of Scarlett Medranda, daughter of El Carmen councilor Iván Medranda.

