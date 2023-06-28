Vehicle park increases every year – breaking latest news

Next Monday the vehicle registration corresponds to digit six.

A large number of users go to the Loja Vehicle Registration and Review Center, approximately 180 to 200 per day. The automotive fleet of this province is high. By the end of the year they plan to enroll more than 40,000.

Since last February, after the elimination of visual inspections to comply with vehicle registration, in the different cantons of the province, the demand increased in Loja and Espíndola, where they are authorized to comply with this technical process.

According to Galo Oswaldo Costa, director of the Loja Vehicle Registration Center, the process is carried out normally, and for a few months the demand has even doubled due to users arriving from other locations.

During 2022, they registered around 27 thousand vehicles, this year they plan to increase the number.

“At the end of the month it is common to observe the large number of users, 300 daily procedures are attended, only in relation to the process of review and vehicle registration.”

Balance

Until this Friday, the service will end with the vehicles whose digit ends in five, and from next Monday it corresponds to the digit six.

The authority pointed out that, with a cutoff until last May, there are around 11,000 registered cars. Once June is over, they will take stock of the cars registered this month.

Likewise, it recommended that users bring all the enabling documents and requirements, to avoid complications when carrying out the procedure, which lasts an hour or two, maximum.

Traffic

The aforementioned is evidenced by the large number of cars that circulate through the city, especially at rush hour.

In the downtown area of ​​the city of Loja, traffic is notorious. Those who have their businesses in the streets: 10 de Agosto, Sucre, 18 de Noviembre and Bolívar show their discomfort due to noise and co-management.

Sandra María Pesantez indicated that cars and motorcycles “cause chaos, it is impossible to work calmly and serve customers.” (YO)

Given

At the end of the year, the projection is to register about 40,000 vehicles at the Loja Registration Center.

