The indigenous authorities of the southeast of Valle del Cauca they denounced the aggression to which one of its leaders was subjected in the municipality of Florida.

As indicated, the leader She was forced to get out of the vehicle in which she was traveling. along with their escorts by unknown persons who were armed, who set fire to the vehicle affiliated with the National Protection Unit.

It is unknown who they were the authors of this action.

According to the Commander of the Valle Police, Colonel Ever Yovanni Gómez, the incident occurred on the road from the urban area of ​​Florida leads to the village of La Diana.

The officer reported that the vehicle of the National Protection Unit in which the indigenous leader Raquel Trujillo was traveling, was cremated by armed men that they intercepted it and forced its four occupants to get out and then set it on fire.

As will be recalled, Mrs. Trujillo served until recently as Undersecretary of Indigenous Affairs of the Governorate of the Valley.

investigate

The colonel reported that the institution appointed a special research group to determine who was responsible for this fact and capture them.

The leader is part of the Triunfo Cristal Páez reservation that is located in rural Floridawho has asked the authorities for more security for the members of his community.

This fact adds to the recent events that have been taking place in the north of Cauca, where the community caught in the crossfire between illegal groups and several leaders of this area have been assassinated.

