vehicle was destroyed on the Bridge of a Thousand Days

A new accident occurred in the city of Cali, this time a vehicle was destroyed after collide with a railing at the height of the Thousand Days Bridge, the driver was injured and the vehicle overturned.

The incident took place in the early hours of this Thursday, August 4, when the collision of a Ford-brand car-type vehicle against one of the railings on the side of the bridge was reported.

Thus, the strong crash caused the vehicle to end up overturned and, as seen in images, with the front part destroyed.

The event it was reported around 4:00 AM. and officials from the Ministry of Mobility, Firefighters, National Police, and even residents of the sector, came to attend to the emergency.

Subsequently, the driver, thanks to the action of the authorities, managed to be removed from the interior of the vehicle and taken to a care center, where he is receiving care for the impact injuries.

Although the cause of the crash is not known at this time, the hypothesis is being handled that the driver was moving with excessive speed, Seeing that at that time the road was clear.

At the same time, it is unknown if the occupant of the car was drunk or if it could have been a micro dream.

It should be noted that this incident is added to the one that occurred 24 hours ago at kilometer 16 of the road to the Sea, which involved two motorcycles and left 3 dead.

In addition, controversy has been generated on social networks due to the behavior of Cali drivers, in such a way that they ask for more control towards them and more responsibility on their part.

