Vehicles are released in Dosquebradas and are ‘mounted’

One of the municipalities with the highest rate of road accidents in the coffee region, is this Industrial Municipality at the rate of two national trunk roads that cross it and that by their very nature make the permitted speed levels become all kinds of traps for everyone. road actors. All this without subtracting the share of responsibility that pedestrians may have when crossing unsuitable places.

Regarding the issue, Mayor Diego Ramos contributed: “Dosquebradas had been missing this tool for a long time that would meet all these conditions to carry out technical inspection procedures on a body due to a traffic accident. It is not an easy issue to deal with, when talking about losing one’s life and this vehicle was an obvious need, sometimes we have had to wait three or four hours for Pereira’s fellow collaborators (CTI or Movilidad Pereira) to arrive, because many Sometimes they were also busy with another technical inspection procedure.”

With this vehicle for the transport of people who died due to traffic accidents, Dosquebradas is on a par with the big cities. The vehicle has all the biosafety management standards, which generates an improvement in the health and safety conditions at work (SSST) in the Transit agents and they are registered in compliance with the law to execute this type of procedure . The studies showed that a city with more than 250,000 inhabitants needed this type of acquisition.

The Administrative Department of Transit

Rodrigo Alberto Perlaza, Director of Traffic, was in charge of showing the agents under his charge and the media the benefits of this Renault Master Nuevo Plus type minibus conditioned as a Mobile Criminal Unit. In which approximately $279 million were invested.

“The Department of Transit acquired a vehicle in order to strengthen the Judicial Police process of the Transit agency, despite the fact that we had already been carrying out the Technical Inspection procedures for corpses on the road, we did not have to transport the victims to the Institute National Legal Medicine and with this element, the transfer process will be more agile and timely, and we will not present traffic congestion problems for not raising this type of claims in an optimal and adequate manner.

The municipal traffic officials will have him 24 hours a day. Apart from the vehicle, 12 more agents were appointed for road safety. “We are going to have a very good human team and the team that was so needed. traffic agents are trained in criminalistics”, estimated Perlaza.

In accordance with the above, the local president said that now, with this new type of Mobile Criminal Unit, model 2023. It is highlighted that the investment made thus strengthens the transit vehicle fleet. So far this year, the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas has completed seven vehicles and 46 motorcycles attached to the Department of Traffic of the municipality of Dosquebradas.

The dump truck for the workers

To complete the total investment in yellow machinery that had also begun in March and that was in the amount of $1,370 million as a result of a loan by agreement with the Council. A dump truck was delivered in the same space as the car for Transit and Mobility. It cost $520 million, it is an International MV 607 dump truck, 4×2 Plus, model 2021 with a load capacity of seven metric tons and is equipped with a tent.

The idea is that this giant enters all the tertiary roads of the municipality and has access in the same way to the collection of debris for emergency care or the transport of river material. This vehicle is equipped with a VGT turbo system, it includes an electronic system considered the most advanced on the market, because it allows real-time vehicle diagnostics, 40% fewer cables, which increases profitability and better control of fuel and lubricant consumption.