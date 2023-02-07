Citizens denounce through the WhatsApp #SoyInformador the invasion of the space pedestrian in the tumbacuatro street (19), between Campo Serrano avenues (carrera 5) and carrera 6.

Not only citizens park motorcycles in the area, but also police officers from the Police. Thus, between the vehicles and the informality of some merchants, the public space in the downtown area of ​​the city is being lost.

The calle pedestrian Tumbacuatro goes from Parque de Los Novios to Avenida del Ferrocarril in Santa Marta.

