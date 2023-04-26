Vehicles stuck in rain water in Aydın – Current News

meteorology Aydin for heavy rain After the warning, heavy rain was effective in Kuşadası in the evening. While the heavy rain, which was effective throughout the district, showed its effect for 45 minutes, some roads turned into the lake. Environment on the way Two cars were submerged in the accumulated rain water. Vehicle drivers, on the other hand, made great efforts to save their vehicles. Car owners waited for minutes for their cars to be rescued in the water that came to their waists.

One who comes to the area police traffic While trying to open the clogged rainwater channel, a construction machine rushed to help to save the vehicles that were buried in the water.

