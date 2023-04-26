Home » Vehicles stuck in rain water in Aydın – Current News
News

Vehicles stuck in rain water in Aydın – Current News

by admin
Vehicles stuck in rain water in Aydın – Current News

meteorology Aydin for heavy rain After the warning, heavy rain was effective in Kuşadası in the evening. While the heavy rain, which was effective throughout the district, showed its effect for 45 minutes, some roads turned into the lake. Environment on the way Two cars were submerged in the accumulated rain water. Vehicle drivers, on the other hand, made great efforts to save their vehicles. Car owners waited for minutes for their cars to be rescued in the water that came to their waists.

One who comes to the area police traffic While trying to open the clogged rainwater channel, a construction machine rushed to help to save the vehicles that were buried in the water.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Buy ETF - the best ETF funds to buy ETF

You may also like

Manchester City Arsenal 3:0 – video review of...

Project that promotes non-violent masculinities is based in...

The Emergency Management Department of the State Defense...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX lacks strength and will...

Attorney reiterates that she can suspend public officials...

Terrarium caused fire in children’s room

New decision from the Pope: Women will also...

Who is Carlos Ramón González, the new director...

83-year-old dies in accident in Saxon Switzerland

Independence Cup 2023: ASCK faces Koroki Métètè for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy