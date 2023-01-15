In order to guarantee the supply of fuel in the department of Nariño, after the landslide registered last weekend in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced a package of measures.

The measures include the disposal – until January 31 – of 43,000 barrels of regular motor gasoline and 30,000 of diesel, from the Petrodecol plant located in the port of Tumaco.

Also, cabotage is being negotiated from the port of Barranquilla to Tumaco, which is expected to start operations this weekend.

The ministries of Mines and Energy and Transportation, as well as the affected municipalities and departments, are working to start the loading of GMC type fuel and diesel in Neiva, Huila, and mobilize it to Nariño through the Mocoa (Putumayo) – Pasto road.

This corridor only allows the transit of vehicles that do not exceed 10 tons, so it is considered optional.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in dialogue with the Government of Ecuador, authorization was requested to transit tanker vehicles along the Pasto – Tulcán and Lago Agrio (neighboring territory) – La Hormiga and Mocoa (Putumayo) – Neiva (Huila) – Gualanday ( Tolima).

This route will allow Nariño to take close to 3 thousand barrels of national fuel. The possibility of converting this route into a recurring step will also be evaluated while the emergency is overcome.

Likewise, the negotiation with Petroecuador began to authorize the importation of the product, cover the excess demand and guarantee consumption in the region.

The dependency confirmed that, in terms of jets, the defined strategy is that tankering will be carried out, which is an operation that takes the planes full of fuel and allows not to carry out tanking on site.

“Initially, once the routes and feasibility have been reviewed, it will seek to transport Jet by land through the available and previously mentioned routes,” MinMinas pointed out.

Photo Ministry of Mines and Energy

