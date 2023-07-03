Vehicular bridges in an increasingly interconnected world

They are essential infrastructures that allow the transit of vehicles over natural or artificial obstacles, be they rivers, valleys or highways.

For centuries, bridges were basic and essential structures for civilizations. In fact, bridges have been recorded to have existed for over 4,000 years, with engineering foundations stemming from Roman and Greek cultures.

However, the first bridges were built with wood and stone. At present, given the requirements and dimensions of the works that are needed, the type of materials used for its construction has evolved as much as the technology itself put into practice.

Mobility and connectivity have become fundamental factors for the development and growth of communities. In this context, the construction of vehicular bridges is presented as an effective and necessary solution to overcome geographical barriers and improve people’s quality of life.

These structures not only facilitate the movement of people and goods, but also generate multiple benefits that directly impact the economy and social development of communities.

in our region

An example of this is the recently inaugurated Curtiembres Bridge, a work with an infrastructure that positively impacts mobility between Pereira and Marseille, by allowing two-way transit of great importance for the region, since it will improve the mobility of the inhabitants. that pass through the towns of Pereira and Combia. Around $5,000 million was invested in this project, which will improve vehicular traffic in the area and, above all, will allow the passage of heavy vehicles.

Overcome geographic barriers

Vehicular bridges significantly improve connectivity between previously isolated regions as travel times are reduced and opportunities for commercial, educational and cultural exchange are expanded. Residents of remote communities can more easily access basic services, such as hospitals, schools and markets, which contributes to improving their quality of life and well-being.

To take into account its importance due to the number of people who live in Marseille and work in Pereira, of young people who are enrolled in local universities, of farmers who have their land in the neighboring municipality, of growers who produce there and sell the fruit of their lands here and of public servants who have their families in that locality, but provide their services in Pereira or Dosquebradas, is increasing.

Benefits and ease

These constructions promote economic development by facilitating the transport of merchandise and agricultural products. Rural areas rich in natural resources can be more efficiently connected to urban centers and markets, which boosts commercial activity and promotes local economic growth. Likewise, the presence of these can attract investment, since companies value accessibility and reliable transport infrastructure to establish their operations.

Another important aspect is the positive impact on road safety, vehicular bridges offer a safe and reliable alternative to cross natural obstacles, avoiding the dangers associated with level crossings or improvised pedestrian bridges. Reducing exposure to road hazards improves the safety of drivers and pedestrians, reducing the number of accidents and safeguarding human lives.

In addition, vehicular bridges typically have a long lifespan and require less maintenance compared to other makeshift or temporary solutions. This translates into long-term savings for communities and local governments, allowing resources to be allocated to other priority needs, such as education, health or additional infrastructure.

The construction of vehicular bridges makes it possible to establish direct connections, reducing the distance and the time needed to travel from one place to another. This encourages the exchange of goods and services, promotes tourism, and facilitates access to basic services such as health care and education.