Vehicular restrictions are warned on the Cumaral – Restrepo route

In order to guarantee the safety of users while the improvement works of the Humea bridge are carried out, in the Cumaral – Paratebueno section, Covioriente, informs the community and road users that on June 20, 2023, vehicle restrictions will be introduced night in the passage through this sector.

Between 8:00 p.m. next Tuesday and 2:00 a.m. the following day, vehicular and pedestrian passage will be restricted through the structure located at kilometer 55+500 of National Route 6510, to pour concrete in the board and ensure its proper setting (hardening).



The importance of these restrictions lies in avoiding movements or vibrations in the bridge that can cause cracking, which, by restoring mobility, can compromise the integrity of the structure and pose risks to the safety of users.

With the improvement that is currently being carried out on the bridge that connects the Japón and La Europa paths in Paratebueno, it will have two 3.65-meter lanes, 2-meter berms on each side, New Jersey type barriers, and a completely new deck. where the vehicles will travel.

To develop these activities, a traffic management plan will be implemented that contemplates the provision of road controllers, lighting and signage.

Source: Covioriente

