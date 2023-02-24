Co-workers, relatives, relatives and members of the Universidad del Valle workers’ union paid tribute with a candle to the memories of Gloria and María Elena Mendoza, vilely murdered in the south of the city.

In addition, they advanced a mobilization around the university campus to demand justice.

This terrible event that occurred on the morning of February 22 in the vicinity of the Universidad del Valle has dismayed the Valle del Cauca community.

Information Rewards:

– The Government of Valle del Cauca announced the offer of up to 50 million pesos to find those responsible for this double crime.

“Governor Clara Luz Roldán has summoned to hold a departmental table of guarantees, inviting the National Government, the Prosecutor’s Office and other international actors in order to take measures to protect the lives of people at risk and that these events are not repeated” , indicated Libia Galeano, secretary in charge of Security of the Valley.

– The Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, reiterated the amount of the reward of up to $100 million for information that allows to clarify both crimes.

“We have established a reward of up to $100 million pesos for information that allows us to quickly locate and apprehend the people linked to this heinous crime. There is already a line of investigation, evidence has already been collected, and there is a very important advance that will allow us to capture those responsible,” said the official.

