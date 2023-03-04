The fashion and leather goods sector over the years has used tanning practices and techniques associated with informality and a lack of knowledge about the environmental impact generated by leather production. For this reason, Vélez, hand in hand with the artisans and all his collaborators, have found a way to make responsible and sustainable use of this material, which is why they launched their new movement: “Leather for good”.

According to the general manager, Jorge Rodriguez“Leather for good” communicates 3 key stages of the life cycle of a sustainable product: recycle, reuse and restore, this referring to the value of a material such as leather, especially that used in the brand’s products, from its inception. origin, its processes, transformation and the capacity for evolution that this material has over time.

In this way and betting on working in a responsible way with nature, they encourage their consumers to be part of it under the slogan “recycle, reuse, give away, restore, give it another life, we already did it” that invites people to learn about the “Leather for good” movement that promotes responsible consumption through a circular fashion strategy in which leather is the main enabler.

Currently, Vélez has a plant located in the municipality of Amagá in Antioquia that is considered an international benchmark for its innovative processes that consist of cutting-edge technologies that allow, from different fronts and uses of materials, the mitigation of practices that are harmful to the environment. and for its collaborators.

One of its main added values ​​is the wastewater treatment that treats 100% of the water generated in production, removing up to 98% of the contaminant load and recirculating the water to different areas of the region.