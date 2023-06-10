Vendors will be relocated due to construction of the Ecopark

Through the Secretariats of Works, Government and management of Mercabastos, work tables and socializations of the actions are carried out regarding the temporary relocation of the vendors who are in the area where the construction of the Guatapurí River Ecopark is underway.

In this sense, the municipal administration plans a next meeting, on Tuesday, June 13, where the actors with whom the meetings have been held will participate, such as: vendors in the sector, Cesar Environmental Forum, audit and contractor in charge of the project, Secretariats of Works and Government, and management of Mercabastos; this in order to define the conditions for the temporary relocation of the vendors, for the continuity of the schedule established within the construction works of the Ecopark.

With this high-impact project, the government of Mello Castro builds a space with the premise of preserving the natural environment, facing the Guatapurí River, and leaving the city a totally renewed setting for locals and visitors.

This project, which will promote the development of Valledupar, is made possible with an investment of 12 thousand 123 million pesos. And it contemplates the intervention of 700 linear meters and the construction of commercial premises, pedestrian paths, bike paths, playgrounds, sanitary batteries, parking areas, and LED lighting.

