Venezuela accuses Guyana of giving the “green light” for US troops to be present | AlMomento.net

Tensions Escalate Between Venezuela and Guyana Over US Military Presence in Disputed Territory

CARACAS, Dec. 6 (EUROPA PRESS) – The Government of Venezuela has accused the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, of giving the “green light” to the presence of United States troops in the territory of Essequibo, whose sovereignty is claimed by the two neighboring countries, immersed in recent weeks in a constant escalation of tensions.

Ali confirmed contacts with the United States Southern Command following the measures announced hours earlier by his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, who presented an Organic Law to the National Assembly to create the state of Guayana Esequiba following the results of last Sunday’s referendum, which in the eyes of Caracas has gone from being consultative to binding.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has accused the Guyanese president of acting “under the mandate” of the American oil company Exxon Mobil by “opening the possibility of installing military bases to an imperial power”, in reference to the United States. The Ministry has urged the Guyana authorities to “desist from their erratic, threatening and risky behavior and return to the path of direct dialogue” on the basis of the Geneva Agreement, the pact signed in 1966 with the former colonial power, the United Kingdom, and in which Essequibo is cited as a disputed territory.

The dispute over the territory dates back to the 19th century, with both countries claiming rights to land rich in natural resources. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is now handling the dispute, and last week urged Venezuelan authorities to refrain from any possible unilateral measures.

The presence of US troops in the disputed territory has only added fuel to the fire, with Venezuela accusing Guyana of reckless behavior, and Guyana claiming that Venezuela had previously given up territory that is now under dispute. The region is now at a critical juncture, with tensions escalating and the international community watching closely as the two neighboring countries navigate this contentious issue.

