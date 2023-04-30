Home » Venezuela already knows its group rivals
Venezuela already knows its group rivals

The Creole team already knows its rivals and the calendar for the first round of the 2023 Basketball World Cup

The Venezuelan team is ready for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

The selection of Venezuela You already know your rivals and the calendar for the first round of the 2023 Basketball World Cup, an event that will have its fifth edition in history.

Those led by coach Fernando Duró are located in Group F, and will start their participation on August 26 against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia.

Subsequently, they will face Cape Verde on Monday, August 28, while on Wednesday the 30th they will face Georgia.

The Venezuelan Basketball Federation (FVB) explained that the two best teams in the group will qualify for the second round and will face the best in Group E (Germany, Finland, Australia or Japan).

For their part, the two worst teams will play the reclassification from position 17 to place 32.

The 2023 Basketball World Cup will begin on August 25 and will be played until September 10.

Creole group in the 2023 Basketball World Cup

