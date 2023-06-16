Home » Venezuela and EU countries are negotiating cooperation in the energy sector
Venezuela and EU countries are negotiating cooperation in the energy sector

Venezuela and EU countries are negotiating cooperation in the energy sector

Caracas. Venezuelan officials have received the heads of the diplomatic missions of European Union (EU) member countries in Caracas.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Petroleum Minister Pedro Tellechea met the heads of the diplomatic missions of Spain, Italy, France and Germany on Wednesday to discuss opportunities for cooperation on energy issues. This was announced by the head of Venezuelan diplomacy on Twitter.

The Spanish ambassador to Venezuela, Ramón Santos, the French ambassador, Romain Nadal, the German head of mission, Stefan Dupple, and the Italian chargé d’affaires, Placido Vigo, were present.

The meeting was an opportunity for “open dialogue,” Gil said.

A statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also said that Venezuela had reaffirmed its willingness to enter into a dialogue with the European bloc “to improve communication channels and historic ties of cooperation for the benefit of the peoples.”

On January 18 this year, Venezuela and the EU agreed to resume cooperation relations at a meeting between representatives of both sides at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gil then met with European Union External Action Service Secretary Enrique Mora in March to discuss the cooperation agenda.

