Venezuela announces investigation into alleged ELN plan to attack Barbosa

Venezuela has announced the start of an “exhaustive and transparent” investigation in response to reports suggesting an alleged ELN plan to assassinate prosecutor Francisco Barbosa.

The Attorney General’s Office had previously reported that alleged ELN leaders had devised this plan in Venezuelan territory.

Through an official statement, Venezuela expressed its rejection of the rumors that have circulated in Colombia, insinuating the use of its territory for activities that generate instability and terrorist actions in the region. In response to these claims, a thorough investigation has been ordered to determine the veracity of these reports and clarify any possible involvement.

“Given the series of rumors that, with dubious intentions, are spread in Colombia that try to build an opinion matrix on the use of our territory for the purpose of generating instability and terrorist actions, an exhaustive and transparent investigation has been ordered that will establish the truth,” says the statement from Venezuela.

The communiqué also called on the Government of Colombia, the countries and organizations that support the peace talks with the ELN, to continue supporting the commitments acquired within the framework of the comprehensive peace plan and to reject any attempt to undermine this process. Venezuela reiterated its commitment to peace in Colombia and emphasized its rejection of the use of its territory for activities contrary to this objective.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its deep concern at the scandalous information disseminated by some sectors today, which tries to undermine the peace process that is currently taking place in the Republic of Colombia. pic.twitter.com/LSHM2clmZo — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) August 9, 2023

Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, mentioned in the reports of the alleged attack plan, referred to the criticism he has received in relation to his role in the peace consolidation process. In his statements, he highlighted that he has issued and suspended arrest warrants against members of the ELN and other organizational dissidents, contributing significantly to the cause of peace as Attorney General of the Nation.

