Venezuela: another detainee dies in anti-corruption operations

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, announced that one of those detained in the anti-corruption operations carried out in recent weeks died of “a terminal illness”, the second of the 61 arrested to die.

“The Public Ministry reports the death of the citizen Juan Almeida who suffered -for a long time- from a terminal illness diagnosed as liver cirrhosis,” Saab wrote on Twitter at midnight on Monday.

“At the time of his death, he was at his residence: after being granted the humanitarian measure of house arrest, because he was one of those investigated for the PDVSA/Cripto plot,” he added.

Almeida, whose age was not disclosed, was being held at his home in the city of Maracay, some 110 kilometers east of Caracas.

He is the second of those arrested in the framework of corruption schemes in state companies such as the PDVSA oil company to die in the custody of authorities. The Public Ministry is investigating, among other cases, the irregular handling of funds for operations linked to the oil industry carried out through crypto assets.

On April 20, Saab reported the death of Leoner Azuaje, who, according to the prosecutor, committed suicide in the cell where he was being held in the cells of the intelligence service in Caracas.

Police operations that began in March have focused on Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the heart of the battered Venezuelan economy, with 61 arrests and 172 raids, according to a balance from the Public Ministry.

The oil minister, the powerful Chavista leader Tareck El Aissami, resigned amid the scandal. A government party deputy, Jesús Faría, said he is being investigated, but this has not been confirmed by judicial officials.

Analysts agree in considering these operations as “a purge” of the ruling Chavismo. Saab denies political motivations.