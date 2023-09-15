Venezuela beat Paraguay 1-0 and achieves its first victory heading to the 2026 World Cup – EntornoInteligente

The River Plate striker scored from a penalty at the end of the match and the Bocha Batista team celebrated in Maturín against the team led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who remains winless

Venezuela and Paraguay face each other in Maturín for the second date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup (@Albirroja)

Venezuela expired 1-0 a Paraguay On the second day of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup and achieved his first victory in the competition. The match was played in the Maturín Monumental Stadium with a controversial refereeing by the Colombian Andrés Rojas and a solitary goal Salomon Rondonwho scored of criminal the winning goal for the team led by the Argentine Fernando Again Batista.



In the first half there was an even duel, with great intensity on the part of the selected teams, but Venezuela was closer to scoring than Paraguay, especially at the end of the game. A header from Angel Herrera he demanded of the white-red archer Carlos Coronel, who sent the ball to the corner. The group that leads Guillermo Barros Schelotto It had a counterattack, but the shot Miguel Almiron went astray. There wasn’t much football in the first 45 minutes.

Both teams arrive after disappointing: the Red wine lost 1-0 against Colombia in the official debut of their coach, the Argentine Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista, and the Albirroja drew 0-0 at home against Peru. It is worth remembering that the next world Cup that will be played in United States, Canada and Mexico will have a new format with 48 countries, so Conmebol expands its number of places to six direct places and one for the playoffs.

Venezuelamotivated by that scenario, allows herself to dream of reaching the biggest football event for the first time, while at the same time Paraguayaspires to return after consecutive absences Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 y Qatar 2022.Meanwhile in South Africa 2010, The Guaraníes fell in the quarterfinals. They are direct rivals, since in theory they would be fighting for places in the middle of the table and playoffs, so points worth gold will be at stake.

"It will be an even match, Venezuela It is a team that has a good level and I imagine that at home they will try to be strong. We will try to do our business," Guillermo Barros Schelotto said at a press conference this Monday.

The Albirroja They will try at home to recover the points lost at home in a pact that tasted like defeat: their opponent played with 10 for half the game and the Guaraní team lacked better aim to take advantage of the situation. “The ball didn’t want to go in, but we have to take the positive, we have shown character,” the striker told reporters. Gabriel Avalos.

Miguel Almiron He will play with the Guaraníes after suffering muscle discomfort in his debut. Diego Gomezon the contrary, is low.

For its part, Fernando Batista He seemed enthusiastic. "We are playing at home" and "I have no doubt that the boys are going to be at 100% to show that we are excited like the entire country," he said this Monday. Venezuela could present changes to seek more prominence, with the possibility of including a forward to accompany Salomon Rondon. The front Josef Martinez He is one of the men who waits for an opportunity.

“We are obliged to assume the responsibility of trying to impose ourselves at home,” highlighted the vinotinto captain, Tomás Rincón.

