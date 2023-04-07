In the Guyana v. Venezuela, the International Court of Justice has rejected, by fourteen votes to one, the preliminary objection raised by Venezuela to the admissibility of the claim filed by Guyana, requesting that the legal validity of the Paris Award of October 3, 1899 be confirmed. This is a second defeat for Venezuela in the proceedings before the ICJ in the dispute over the territory located west of the Essequibo River.

Undoubtedly, Venezuela’s position was not strengthened by the judgment on jurisdiction, issued by the Court on December 18, 2020, in which the Court affirmed its jurisdiction to hear the case. On that occasion, duly substantiated, the Court dissected and rejected each one of the allegations of an unfortunate and ill-conceived memorandum presented by Venezuela, to deny the jurisdiction of the Court in this case. If we had not said anything and had simply left it to the Court itself – under the terms of Article 53 of its Statute – to ensure that it had jurisdiction, perhaps we would have had better luck. But the criteria of the amateurs prevailed, who, with their own anti-Cartesian logic, wanted to impress the Tribunal.

It also does not look good that an appeal for the inadmissibility of the claim filed by Venezuela, and which should never have been filed, has now been rejected, in an equally forceful manner. There are already two times that Venezuela’s arguments -on issues that have nothing to do with the merits of the territorial dispute- have been dismissed. Evading what really matters, and raising arguments that lack all logic, damages the image of Venezuela before the Court, and damages the credibility of its just claim.

Until a couple of decades ago, Venezuela’s position on the dispute over the Essequibo territory was very simple, and was summed up in three points: 1) the arbitration process that led to the award in Paris was a farce; 2) the Paris award is null and void; and 3) the territory located west of the Essequibo River belongs historically and legally to Venezuela. With the Geneva Agreement, to this was added the one that the parties promised to seek “a practical arrangement” and mutually satisfactory border dispute. Why did we have to stray from that script? Why did we have to resort to absurd interpretations of Article IV of the Geneva Agreement to deny that the Court had jurisdiction to hear this case? Why should we have ridiculed ourselves, maintaining that the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was an “indispensable party” in these proceedings? If this argument had been accepted, what would Venezuela gain? Why did we have to expose ourselves to Guyana’s lawyers giving us a master class in International Law on an issue that doesn’t count in this dispute, and that we knew we were going to lose?

Let it be clear that this was not the decisive battle, and that this decision does not imply a position taken by the Court regarding the substantive issue, the nullity or validity of the award and the final land border between the two countries. But there are no more excuses to avoid getting to the bottom of the controversy. Now, with or without the participation of Venezuela, the process will continue and, within three or four years, there will be a final sentence, which will be binding on the parties. Therefore, the participation of Venezuela in the procedure before the International Court of Justice guarantees that our arguments will be heard.

What remains to be seen is whether we have taken advantage of the time elapsed between the moment the preliminary objection was filed and the date on which the ICJ issued its ruling on this procedural incident. I imagine that the government lawyers have been able to take advantage of these ten extra months, and that there is already a solid response to Guyana’s complaint, both in regard to the annulment of the award and in regard to the historical and legal titles on the disputed territory. If we have done our homework, we can rest easy.

After a ruling that categorically rejects Venezuela’s preliminary objection, the Venezuelan government has issued a statement in which “celebrates” this decision, because -in his opinion- it validates the arguments presented by the representatives of Venezuela before the Court. If the Court agrees with us, then there is nothing to fear!

This official statement, undoubtedly surprising, concludes with the affirmation, ready made litany, that “the sun of Venezuela rises in the Essequibo”. That sounds very good as the motto of a banner, or as the slogan to rally the people to a battle. But disputes are not won with simple and empty phrases, which sound like what Monsieur Chauvin could say, that soldier of Napoleon from whom chauvinism takes its name. If we intend to obtain a favorable sentence in this dispute, we will have to better outline our arguments and concentrate on what is under discussion before the Court. We do not need more time to prepare the counter-memorial that we must present next December before the Court.

It is worrying, however, that, in the aforementioned statement from the Venezuelan government, it says that “Venezuela does not recognize the judicial mechanism” as a means of resolving this controversy, and that it will “evaluate” the implications of this ruling, suggesting that it be could withdraw from the subsequent phases of the proceedings pending before the Court. It should be remembered that, on June 7, by filing a preliminary objection, Venezuela ended up accepting the jurisdiction of the Court, and decided to appear in the proceeding before it. We have already appointed an ad-hoc judge, we have already named the agent and alternate agents of the State, and we have already joined the proceedings before the Court, which makes it absurd that, at this point, we insist again that the Court lacks of competition. This has already been resolved by the Court, in its judgment of December 18, 2020, and that judgment is mandatory, in the same way that the one issued on the merits of this controversy will be.

Failure to participate in the subsequent phases of the process will have the sole effect that Venezuela will not be able to make its voice and arguments heard in the Court, and will not be able to adequately defend its rights and interests. This will make it more probable that an adverse decision will be adopted, which will be binding, and with respect to which no appeal will be made. Let’s act responsibly. Venezuela would not understand that, at this juncture, those who represent it in this territorial dispute withdrew from the proceedings that are being followed before the Court. Also, why do it if, according to the government, the Court agreed with us?

In the Venezuelan government’s statement, it maintains that the Geneva Agreement is “the only valid and current instrument to resolve the controversy” over the disputed territory. Of course that is so, and the Court took this into account in its judgment on jurisdiction. What confers jurisdiction on the Court in this case is the Geneva Agreement. Let’s not forget that, and let’s not misrepresent the facts. According to article IV of the Geneva Agreement, unless the parties agree otherwise, the UN Secretary General was empowered to “choose” the means of resolving this dispute, from among those indicated in article 33 of the Charter of the UN. Among these means is the judicial settlement, and Venezuela was very clear about this when, in the Congress of the Republic, the ratification of this treaty was discussed. We are in Court as a consequence of the Geneva Agreement, and in application of it. Personally, I believe that, under the terms of said Treaty, the Court cannot resolve this controversy, because the function of the courts of justice is not to seek “practical arrangements”, but to apply the Law. But that is another matter.

This is the most important issue that Venezuela has had to face in its entire republican history, and that has marked the soul of Venezuelans with the feeling that the arbitration agreement -negotiated behind Venezuela’s back- was a hoax, that the arbitration process it was a fraud, that the award in Paris was dispossessed, that the territory located to the west of the Essequibo River legitimately belongs to Venezuela, and that this is a historical injustice that must be repaired. This time, we are before a duly constituted, independent and impartial Tribunal, in which the parties are procedurally equal. Our evidence will be received and our arguments will be duly considered. This is the opportunity that Venezuela was waiting for to make its voice and its claim heard. Let’s not waste it! It is up to us to present our arguments convincingly. If those who represent us are incapable of doing this task, let’s not blame others, let’s accept the result with maturity, and let’s not invent alleged conspiracies.

The strategy followed so far has proven to be wrong. We have already lost two, out of three. Venezuela has already exhausted two of its cartridges, and only has one left. If we continue along this path, the judgment on the merits will be equally adverse, and with that the legitimate Venezuelan claim will have come to an end. Are we going to continue down that path? Does the captain know where he is leading the ship of state? Or is the captain drunk?

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!