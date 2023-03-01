The Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles began his third attempt for the presidency on Tuesday, after receiving the support of his party to participate in the opposition primaries that will choose the rival of Nicolás Maduro in 2024.

Capriles, who faced the late former president Hugo Chávez in 2012 and Maduro a year later, is disqualified from holding political office, an issue on the agenda of the slow negotiation process between the government and the opposition in Mexico.

“We have a presidential candidate and it is Henrique Capriles!” said the president of the Primero Justicia party, María Beatriz Martínez, at a press conference that the leader did not attend.

“Our presidential candidate is going to be proclaimed” on March 10 in a “great national political committee.”

Capriles swept an internal consultation of the organization, in front of two other leaders, and will be a candidate in the primaries on October 22.

The 50-year-old leader has not ruled on the issue.

His disqualification was imposed in 2017 and for 15 years for alleged “administrative irregularities” during his tenure as governor of the Miranda state, a neighbor of Caracas, between 2008 and 2017.

“The issue of the disqualifications is a reality (…) it is one of the great challenges that we have ahead of us,” Martínez acknowledged, who, however, was convinced that these measures will be reversed.

“I am convinced that Maduro (…) is going to have to rectify and do the right thing and he is going to have to sign it in the negotiation in this regard,” said Martínez, although he stressed that “there is no preferred board for the fight of the defense of rights”.

The political agenda, which includes electoral conditions and disqualifications, has not yet been addressed in the dialogue in Mexico, paralyzed since November pending the disbursement of resources frozen by international sanctions against Maduro to address the humanitarian crisis.