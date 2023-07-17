Venezuela: Chavista groups file lawsuit for pay rises

Caracas. An alliance of grassroots groups demonstrated in Caracas on Friday in defense of labor rights. The “Popular Front in Defense of Wages” (Frente popular en defensa del salario, Frenpodes), which brings together several Chavista collectives, organized the mobilization to bring a case before the Supreme Court.

The document calls for the country’s top judiciary to act on two issues affecting workers’ wages. On the one hand, Frenpodes argues that an increase in the minimum wage is overdue, since article 91 of the constitution requires an annual adjustment. President Nicolás Maduro’s government last increased the minimum wage in March 2022.

On the other hand, the letter argues that the bonuses currently paid monthly to employees and pensioners should be considered part of salaries, according to labor legislation. This would mean that they would count towards a range of work benefits such as holiday pay and social security contributions.

“Our main goal today is to contribute to the struggle that many sectors are waging, first and foremost the unions, to protect and defend workers’ wages and pensions,” explained Marisol Guedez, one of Frenpodes’ spokespersons for the action , versus venezuelanalysis.

“It’s a farce when right-wing forces claim to be fighting for workers’ rights, but the Chavista organizations have been absent from that struggle lately,” said Antonio González, a member of Frenpodes and the human rights collective Surgentes. “We, as a group of popular, left-wing, class-based organizations, have decided that we must recapture these flags that are at the heart of Chavismo.”

After gathering on Pantheon Boulevard in central Caracas, the 150 or so protesters marched to the Supreme Court, where a delegation presented the lawsuit. Other organizations are now free to join the document. However, there is no set timetable for the judicial authorities to meet the demands.

Amid a difficult economic reality marred by crushing US sanctions, the Maduro government has turned to more orthodox, liberal policies to fuel the recovery. In particular, it has slowed wage increases to curb inflation.

Instead, she has opted to increase non-wage bonuses. On May 1, the executive branch set the monthly food allowance for active workers at $40 and the so-called “economic war bounty” at $30. Civil service retirees will receive a one-time monthly payment of $49, while retirees will receive a $20 economic war bonus. The minimum wage and pension have been 130 bolívares since March 2022, which is about $4.5 at the current exchange rate.

Unions and popular organizations, including Frenpodes, have denounced that the growing weight of bonuses favors employers and increases job precariousness. It would also restrict a number of benefits that are calculated on the basis of salary, such as holiday pay, social security, overtime and severance pay.

Frenpodes was also among the proponents of indexing wages and pensions to protect them from inflation. Economists Tony Boza and Juan Carlos Valdez, who are active in the newly formed coalition, believe that economic policymakers are guided by a monetarist perspective.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

