Venezuela Condemns “Arrogant” and “Illegal” EU Decision to Extend Sanctions

The Government of Venezuela has strongly criticized the decision taken by the European Union to extend sanctions against the country for another six months. The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs labeled the move as “arrogant” and “illegal” and rejected the extension of the unilateral coercive measures against the Venezuelan people.

In an official statement, the Venezuelan government expressed its rejection of the EU’s decision, which prolongs the sanctions until May 14, 2024. The government highlighted the “solidity of its Democracy and its Institutions” and warned that these sanctions “affect the possibility of a constructive and respectful dialogue between States.”

Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), also condemned the statements made by spokesmen for the North American government regarding the lifting of disqualifications against Venezuelan opponents. In a press conference, Cabello sharply criticized the United States and accused them of attempting to scare Venezuela with threats.

Cabello also deplored the measures taken by the European Union against Venezuela, claiming that the sanctions were ordered directly by the United States Government. He asserted that Venezuela would not be deterred by these actions and would continue to move forward.

The European Union has agreed to renew the sanctions for six months, maintaining restrictions against 54 Venezuelan leaders, including Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello, and former Vice President of Economy Tareck El Aissami. These individuals are on the European ‘black list’ for undermining democracy and the Rule of Law in Venezuela and for their involvement in the repression of civil society.

The issue of sanctions against Venezuela will be revisited again in May 2024, following the current extension, with diplomatic sources indicating that the decision is consistent with the Spanish proposal to begin the process of reviewing the measures in response to the agreements reached between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in the Barbados negotiations.

Share this: Facebook

X

