Discouragement in Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizábal did not enter the 5 finalists of Miss Universe. However, Latinas are represented by the Venezuelan Amanda Dudamel, who initiated the question phase.

Although Aristizábal had great charisma and confidence and captivated during the parades in bathing suits, cocktail, typical and gala. He only made it to the final 16.

At the Gala show, Colombia wore a dress designed by John Lecksell, which stood out for its pearl and crystal embroidery that, added to some side transparencies, highlighted the figure of La Quindiana, who according to beauty experts has the best body in the participants and a very harmonious face.

In the swimsuit parade, the Colombian came out with a white cape with a drop of water and the message SOS agua #SOSWATER, promoting one of her campaigns for the protection of water and environmental awareness.

5 finalists:

1. Venezuela

2. United States

3.Puerto Rico

4. Curacao

5. Dominican Republic

The other semifinalists are:

1. Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino

2. Haiti, Mideline Phelizor

3. Australia, Ana Sueangam

4. Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez

5. Laos, Payengxa Lor

6. South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri

7. Portugal, Telma Madeira

8. Canada, Amelia Tu

9. Peru, Alessia Rovegno

10. Trinidad and Tobago, Tya-Jané Ramey

11. Curacao, Gabriela dos Santos

11. India, Divita Rai

12. Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

13. Spain, Alicia Faubel

14. United States, R’Bonney Gabriel

15. Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal.

Miss Colombia is a 25-year-old woman, who won the Miss Colombia pageant in 2020 and, unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the change in the Miss Universe franchise in the country, she was unable to participate until this edition of the contest, in which It is postulated as one of the favorites to win the contest.

In this way, Colombia will seek its third crown in Miss Universe after those achieved by Luz Marina Zuluaga in 1958 and Paulina Vega Dieppa in 2014.

On six occasions the country has won second place (universal viceroy): Paola Turbay (1992), Paula Andrea Betancur (1993), Carolina Gómez (1994), Taliana Vargas (2008), Adriana Gutiérrez (2015) and Laura González (2017).