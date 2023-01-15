Home News Venezuela enters the 5 finalists of Miss Universe
News

Venezuela enters the 5 finalists of Miss Universe

by admin
Venezuela enters the 5 finalists of Miss Universe

Discouragement in Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizábal did not enter the 5 finalists of Miss Universe. However, Latinas are represented by the Venezuelan Amanda Dudamel, who initiated the question phase.

Although Aristizábal had great charisma and confidence and captivated during the parades in bathing suits, cocktail, typical and gala. He only made it to the final 16.

At the Gala show, Colombia wore a dress designed by John Lecksell, which stood out for its pearl and crystal embroidery that, added to some side transparencies, highlighted the figure of La Quindiana, who according to beauty experts has the best body in the participants and a very harmonious face.

In the swimsuit parade, the Colombian came out with a white cape with a drop of water and the message SOS agua #SOSWATER, promoting one of her campaigns for the protection of water and environmental awareness.

5 finalists:

1. Venezuela

2. United States

3.Puerto Rico

4. Curacao

5. Dominican Republic

The other semifinalists are:

1. Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino

2. Haiti, Mideline Phelizor

3. Australia, Ana Sueangam

4. Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez

5. Laos, Payengxa Lor

6. South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri

7. Portugal, Telma Madeira

8. Canada, Amelia Tu

9. Peru, Alessia Rovegno

10. Trinidad and Tobago, Tya-Jané Ramey

11. Curacao, Gabriela dos Santos

11. India, Divita Rai

12. Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

13. Spain, Alicia Faubel

14. United States, R’Bonney Gabriel

15. Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizabal.

Miss Colombia is a 25-year-old woman, who won the Miss Colombia pageant in 2020 and, unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the change in the Miss Universe franchise in the country, she was unable to participate until this edition of the contest, in which It is postulated as one of the favorites to win the contest.

See also  Speeding, cell phones, alcohol: the flop of automatic controls

In this way, Colombia will seek its third crown in Miss Universe after those achieved by Luz Marina Zuluaga in 1958 and Paulina Vega Dieppa in 2014.

On six occasions the country has won second place (universal viceroy): Paola Turbay (1992), Paula Andrea Betancur (1993), Carolina Gómez (1994), Taliana Vargas (2008), Adriana Gutiérrez (2015) and Laura González (2017).

You may also like

And Shakira continues to talk about

The First Session of the 14th Beijing Municipal...

Highway tolls rose 13.12%

President Gustavo Petro sanctions the Tax Reform

XBB may shorten the period of immune protection...

Uribe talks about lowering VAT again

The center of gravity of rain and snow...

Mintransporte announces that there will be no increases...

98 “Golden Ideas” Written in Provincial Government Work...

Suspended works on the Popayán-Santander dual carriageway due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy